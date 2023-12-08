Top track

Bono & Burattini - Dancing Demons

Francesca Bono e Vittoria Burattini

Angelo Mai
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

È uscito nel 2023 il primo album del duo Bono/Burattini, composto da Francesca Bono (Ofeliadorme) e Vittoria Burattini (Massimo Volume). L’input per realizzare il disco è venuto da una commissione di Home Movies relativa ai tre film concepiti e lasciati se...

ScuderieMArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Francesca Bono, Vittoria Burattini

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

