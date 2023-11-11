DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vegas Water Taxi + Pretty Terry + Sweet Giant

Two Palms
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
Free
PERMANENT CREEPS - PRESENT:

TWO PALMS OPENING PARTIES

VEGAS WATER TAXI

PRETTY TERRY

SWEET GIANT

PLUS PERMANENT CREEPS DJ'S // GUEST DJ'S UNTIL CLOSE

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Permanent Creeps

Lineup

Vegas Water Taxi, Pretty Terry, Sweet Giant

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.