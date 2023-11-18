Top track

Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)

TSHA

Patterns
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

On Saturday 18th November Voodoo People & The Garden return to Patterns Brighton presenting one of the UK’s fastest rising stars: TSHA

Line Up

TSHA

Lebby

Alex Berry

TSHA's music is a sunny, hook-heavy blend of progressive house, Afro-house, ra...

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

TSHA

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

