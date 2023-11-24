Top track

My World

Secret Affair 'So Cool' Tour

229
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SECRET AFFAIR ‘So Cool’ Tour

+ special guests: SQUIRE

Secret Affair released their debut single ‘Time For Action’ in 1979 (the first of three UK Top 40 hits) along with ‘Let Your Heart Dance’, ‘My World’, and ‘Sound Of Confusion’. They became one of the...

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Squire, Secret Affair

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

