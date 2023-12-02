Top track

Alice Phoebe Lou + Loving

Dabadaba
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Parece una broma fácil porque es hija de cineastas dedicados al mundo del documental, pero la vida de Alice Phoebe Lou va camino de merecer un documental. Nació en Sudáfrica hace 27 años y a los 14 ya estaba haciendo fotos en conciertos, aunque para entonc...

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Alice Phoebe Lou, Loving

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

