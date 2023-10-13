Top track

Vacra - Tiki Taka

Vacra

EMB Sannois
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mystérieux, soudain et rempli de promesses. C’est ce qui caractérise le nouveau succès de Vacra. En seulement quelques titres (Plan Séquence, Nunchaku, Mécanique & Tiki Taka) sortis sur les plateformes, sans promotion, le nom de l’artiste a immédiatement*** Read more

EMB Sannois

Lineup

Vacra

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

