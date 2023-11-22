DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NEJ' - POUPIYA TOUR

Radiant-Bellevue
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€36.50
About

Nej’ a un vrai avantage : celui d’avoir une voix qui ne triche pas. Son registre vocal lui permet d’aller où elle veut quand elle veut. Pop urbaine, R&B, chanson, Nej’ chante en toute liberté.

Plus rien aujourd’hui ne semble lui résister. Disques, tournée...

HIGH-LO, en accord avec LIVE AFFAIR, présente en partenariat avec NRJ

Lineup

Nej'

Venue

Radiant-Bellevue

1 Rue Jean Moulin, 69300 Caluire-et-Cuire, France
Doors open8:00 pm

