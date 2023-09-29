DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gitkin

Sneaky Pete's
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gitkin’s music exists somewhere between primal, rootsy memory and distant exotic yearning — A dusty bordertown where the familiar blends imperceptibly into the enchantingly foreign.

After a long and fruitful run as a bandleader with relentlessly touring p Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Gitkin

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.