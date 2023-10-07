Top track

I'm Not Your Dog

Baxter Dury

La Cigale
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baxter Dury fête ses 20 ans de carrière ! 20 ans de musique louche et caustique, d’instantanées nocturnes londoniennes, de lignes de basse moites, sexy et désinvoltes, et de disco downtempo, portées par un sentiment de désolation mais aussi par une profond Read more

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Baxter Dury

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

