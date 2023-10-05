DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Skipinnish are at the very top of Scotland’s vibrant Celtic Music scene. Their anthemic songs and rocking bagpipe led tune sets have given them a track record of hits and sell-out shows across the country’s biggest and best music venues. Their popularity i
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs