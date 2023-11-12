Top track

FOCUS: The Hocus Pocus Tour (Matinee Show)

Bush Hall
Sun, 12 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.24

Event information

FOCUS return to Bush Hall on their 'The Hocus Pocus Tour' for a special Matinee show

Presented by SOLID Entertainments

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Bush Hall.

Lineup

FOCUS

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ

Doors open3:00 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

