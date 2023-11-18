Top track

Puma Blue - Pretty

Puma Blue w/ Dweller

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$38.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Puma Blue w/ Dweller - Live at LPR on Saturday, November 18th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Puma Blue, Dweller

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

