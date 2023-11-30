Top track

Running Up That Hill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Georgia

Colour Factory
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Running Up That Hill
Got a code?

About

Parallel Lines Presents Georgia

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Colour Factory.

Lineup

Georgia, Delilah Holliday

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.