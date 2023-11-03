Top track

Midnight Sun

Bishopskin

The Lexington
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Bishopskin’s sound explores a musical landscape tread hundreds of years before, but presents something wholly revelatory” - So Young Magazine

“Bishopskin [...] create music that contains both the glassy slickness of modernity and the essential, humming Read more

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Scarlett Woolfe, Bishopskin

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

