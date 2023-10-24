DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Be Your Own Pet

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Tue, 24 Oct, 9:00 pm
$23.69
with Day Residue and Birthday Girl

The Nashville, Tennessee, garage rock group were signed as teenagers to the prestigious XL in the UK and Thurston Moore's Ecstatic Peace label in the US, with whom they released two widely acclaimed albums. They went on Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.
Lineup

Be Your Own Pet

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

