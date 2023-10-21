Top track

Judge / 108 / Age of Apocalypse + more!

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
$39.33

About

NYHC legends JUDGE return for their first NY show in years! Joined by 108, Age of Apocalypse, Wild Side and Roll Call!

This is an 16+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

1
Judge, 108, Age of Apocalypse and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

