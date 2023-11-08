Top track

Butcher Brown - I Can Say To You (feat. Vanisha Gould)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

J.A.W with Butcher Brown & B. Cool-Aid

ZENNER
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Butcher Brown - I Can Say To You (feat. Vanisha Gould)
Got a code?

About

We are thrilled to present this exclusive double bill at J.A.W featuring Pink Siifu´s latest project B. Cool-Aid and Richmond very own Brucher Brown, back in town after their previous sold-out show in Berlin.

Prolific rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee Read more

Presented by JAW Family.

Lineup

Butcher Brown, B. Cool-Aid

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.