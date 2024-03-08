DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Billy Elliot

Teatro Colosseo
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
TheatreTorino
From €30.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il musical firmato Massimo Romeo Piparo, prodotto dalla PeepArrow Entertainment racconta la vicenda appassionante di Billy, ragazzo pieno di talento pronto a lottare contro chiunque voglia ostacolare il suo unico obiettivo: quello di diventare un ballerino

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

