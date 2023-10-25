Top track

Get The Blessing - Not With Standing

Get The Blessing + Floating World Pictures

MOTH Club
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It was twenty years ago today (or thereabouts) that the key ingredients of what was to become the award-winning, internationally touring, musical potage Get The Blessing were first gathered together in a Bristolian deep-sided saucepan to begin the slow pro Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Floating World Pictures, Get the Blessing

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

