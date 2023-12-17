Top track

Great Lake Swimmers - Zero in the City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Great Lake Swimmers

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Great Lake Swimmers - Zero in the City
Got a code?

About

Doubt, followed by discovery. Demos that ended up as finished tracks. New beginnings, rear-view reflections, and ruminations on the fluidity of time: Uncertain Country captures these feelings and so much more.

This celebration, 11-songs long, follows a pr...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Great Lake Swimmers, Picastro

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.