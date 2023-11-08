Top track

Todo Terminó

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juan Wauters

La Marbrerie
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Todo Terminó
Got a code?

About

Aujourd’hui, Juan Wauters, auteur-compositeur originaire d’Uruguay, partage son nouvel album, Wandering Rebel, via Captured Tracks. L’album présente de nombreuses collaborations avec Frankie Cosmos, qui chante sur « Modus Operandi » qui a été présenté sur Read more

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Juan Wauters

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.