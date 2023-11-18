Top track

William Basinski + Ebe Oke + Frankie

Broadway Theatre
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

William Basinski + Ebe Oke + Frankie

£23 - Broadway Theatre - 18th November 2023

____

William Basinski is a classically trained musician and composer who has been working in experimental media for over 30 years in NYC and mo Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Ebe Oke, William Basinski, Frankie

Venue

Broadway Theatre

Broadway Theatre, Catford Broadway, London, England SE6 4RU, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

