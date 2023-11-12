DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"A groovy blend of traditional West African and highlife rhythms infused with classic jazz and soul that's all complemented beautifully by Owusu's vocals.“ KEXP
"Legendary stuff!...sounding beautiful“ Cerys Matthews (BBC6 Music)
Jembaa Groove was formed...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.