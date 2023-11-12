Top track

Jembaa Groove - K33 Momi

Jembaa Groove

The Forge
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"A groovy blend of traditional West African and highlife rhythms infused with classic jazz and soul that's all complemented beautifully by Owusu's vocals.“ KEXP

"Legendary stuff!...sounding beautiful“ Cerys Matthews (BBC6 Music)

Jembaa Groove was formed...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Jembaa Groove

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

