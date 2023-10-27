Top track

Mat Maneri Quartet - Two Hymns

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mat Maneri Quartet + Ennis Harris

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mat Maneri Quartet - Two Hymns
Got a code?

About

2220 Arts continues its third year of collaboration with the Angel City Jazz Festival with a double bill of esteemed violinist Mat Maneri and ensemble, plus emerging LA saxophonist and composer Ennis Harris, with a world premiere of his new composition Ima Read more

Presented by Angel City Jazz
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mat Maneri Quartet

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.