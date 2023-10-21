Top track

It's Unreal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Firestations + ¡Ay Carmela!

The Lanes
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

It's Unreal
Got a code?

About

Firestations is a band based in London that spans genres from shoegazey indie, intimate folksy warmth, through to addictive synth pop and harmony driven psychedelia. Lost Map Records released their acclaimed second album ‘The Year Dot’ in 2018. This was fo Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions.

Lineup

¡Ay Carmela!, Firestations

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.