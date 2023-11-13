Top track

4 American Dollars

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

U.S. Girls

Petit Bain
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

4 American Dollars
Got a code?

Event information

Rendez-vous le 13 novembre 2023 pour le concert exceptionnel d'U.S. Girls à Petit Bain !

La trajectoire de transformation accomplie par Meg Remy sous sa bannière U.S. Girls est aussi vaste que singulière, inégalée par presque tous les artistes nord-am Read more

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

U.S. Girls

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.