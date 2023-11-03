DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peace

Komedia Bath
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£19.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

14+ (under 16s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FKP Scorpio & Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Peace

Venue

Komedia Bath

22-23 Westgate St, Bath BA1 1EP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.