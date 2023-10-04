Top track

Vigilantes w/ guests live in Shoreditch

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
£10

About

Gotobeat is to team up with the Old Blue Last in Shoreditch to welcome Vigilantes and guests live on Wednesday, October 4th.

VIGILANTES - Moody pop for the introverted heart. Vigilantes' are a soundtrack for the human condition, approved of by indie giants

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Vigilantes

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

