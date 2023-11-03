Top track

Coops

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dominating the UK hip hop scene as one of the most gifted lyricists, Coops joins us this November to showcase his introspective storytelling, smooth flow, and slick beats.

Since his first album Lost Soul, Coops has been making waves in the UK hip hop scen Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Coops

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

