DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dominating the UK hip hop scene as one of the most gifted lyricists, Coops joins us this November to showcase his introspective storytelling, smooth flow, and slick beats.
Since his first album Lost Soul, Coops has been making waves in the UK hip hop scen
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.