The Finsbury
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Delighted to say Willah will be playing Community Sessions #42. North London synth-agitator Willah is one of the freshest artists we've discovered in recent times. Absolutely a must-see live too as we witnessed at 2022's Peckham Audio show presented by The

Presented by The Sound Sniffer.

Lineup

Willah

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

