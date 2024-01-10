Top track

The Psychotic Monks

La Gaité Lyrique
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€27.50

About

The Psychothic Monks en live à la Gaité Lyrique le 10 Janvier prochain !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE & A GAUCHE DE LA LUNE

Lineup

The Psychotic Monks

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

