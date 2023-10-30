DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après un Pop Up du Label complet en mars où il a conquis le public avec un show pas comme les autres, Bolivard sera le 30 octobre 2023 à la Boule Noire pour rejouer en live ses deux disques et des inédits.
Avec sa voix reconnaissable, Bolivard tourne en d
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.