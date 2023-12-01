Top track

Smoove & Turrell - You Don't Know

Smoove & Turrell + Crowd Company

Bush Hall
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Smoove & Turrell - You Don't Know
About

Northern Funk superstars, Smoove & Turrell, have been leading the way for the last 10 years. BBC 6 Music Presenter and fellow soul head, Craig Charles, rates them highly; “To say Smoove & Turrell are one of the greatest modern soul bands to emerge from the...

Presented by Vintage League Music.

Lineup

Smoove & Turrell, Crowd Company

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
