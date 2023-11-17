Top track

The Lottery Winners

The Mill
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£22.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

14+ (Under 16's accompanied by adult).

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

The Deep Blue, The Lottery Winners

Venue

The Mill

29 Lower Trinity St, Birmingham B9 4AG, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

