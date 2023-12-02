Top track

LPR 15: Mayo Thompson & The Corky Band w/ Zach Phillips Ersatz Copy Group

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LPR 15: Mayo Thompson & The Corky Band w/ Zach Phillips Ersatz Copy Group - Live at LPR on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM GA doors | 7:30 PM show (16+)

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mayo Thompson, Zach Phillips

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

