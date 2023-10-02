Top track

Esoteric

Deeper

The Blue Room
Mon, 2 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Esoteric
About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

You can't get Deeper if you're standing still. That's intentional, says the Chicago quartet's Nic Gohl. "Does it feel good when you're listening to this song? Does your body want to move with it?"

Presented by Third Man Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

