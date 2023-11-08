Top track

Pimf - Rollerblades

PIMF: FINAL.WAV TOUR

LUX
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHannover
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Von Schwiegermamas Liebling zum coolsten Typen in deiner Nachbarschaft. Pimfs Weg schien zunächst wie der eines x-beliebigen Rappers, wurde jedoch mit Beginn seiner final.wav Playlist komplett auf den Kopf gestellt und ist mittlerweile die vielleicht spann

Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Hannover Concerts

Lineup

Pimf

Venue

LUX

Schwarzer Bär 2, 30449 Hanover, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

