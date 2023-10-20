DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A new Skinny Lister record is dropping, and we're celebrating at The Meadows!
Shanty Punk comes out on Fri 10/20—check out this statement from the band for an idea of what to anticipate:
“Shanty Punk is our concept album – and the concept is Skinny List
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.