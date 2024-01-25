Top track

The Band That Fell To Earth VIP Show

recordBar
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$59.47

About

The Band That Fell To Earth KC's eighth annual tribute to David Bowie, featuring THREE nights of music at recordBar on Thursday, Jan. 25 (VIP show), Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27. A portion of proceeds will be donated to a local charity TBA. Each n...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

