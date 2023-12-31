Top track

Dizzee Rascal - I Luv U

UKG Bingo NYE Special

Dabbers Social Bingo
Sun, 31 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎉🔊 Celebrate NYE at UKG Bingo! 🕺✨ We're turning up the volume at Dabbers Bingo for a night of bingo basslines and UK Garage madness! 🎶 Don your Moschino shirt, bling it up, and Re-Rewind to the glory days of UK Garage while playing BINGO! 🎉🔥

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by UKG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dabbers Social Bingo

18 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7DB, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

