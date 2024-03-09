Top track

Acid Arab & Cem Yıldız - Döne Döne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Acid Arab dj set | Spring Attitude Waves

Cieloterra
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Acid Arab & Cem Yıldız - Döne Döne
Got a code?

About

Acid House e atmosfere mediorientali si fondono nella musica del duo francese Acid Arab, formato da Guido Minisky e Hervé Carvalho. Dopo anni di esperienze come dj nei club parigini, Minisky e Carvalho sono rimasti affascinati dalla musica tradizionale nor...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Esperanza (Spring Attitude).
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Acid Arab

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.