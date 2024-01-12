DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Socalicious "The Winter Edition" 2024

Scala
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🚨 🚨 ATTENTION! ATTENTION! 🚨 🚨

Get ready for "SOCALICIOUS - THE WINTER EDITION"!

We have an amazing line-up in store for you. 🗣️😱

🗓 Date: Friday, January 12th, 2024

📍 Venue: Scala

⌚️ Time: 11 pm - 5 am (Last Entry 3:00 am)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Specialist Entertainment

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

