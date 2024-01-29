Top track

Oh I Miss Her So

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mary Lattimore - 4 Week Pass

Zebulon
8 Jan - 29 Jan 2024
GigsLos Angeles
$86.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Oh I Miss Her So
Got a code?

Event information

Mary Lattimore - 4 Week Pass

January 8 : DJ Taylor Rowley (NTS), Imaad Wasif (solo acoustic), Ben Goldwasser/Mary Lattimore Duo Set

January 15: DJs Nailah Hunter, Paul Corley/Joshua Eustis Duo Set, Julianna Barwick/Mary Lattimore Duo Set

January 22 : DJ...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Mary Lattimore

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.