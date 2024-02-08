Top track

Swing Circus Carnival Party

Locomotiv Club
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Swing Circus, un viaggio unico attraverso il tempo dove passato e presente si fondono in un irresistibile mix di musica elettronica,...

Tutte le età
Presented by Locomotiv APS

Lineup

Swingrowers, The Sweet Life Society

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

