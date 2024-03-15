Top track

Steve Roach - Structures From Silence

Reflections: Steve Roach “Structures From Silence”

Seattle First Baptist
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$64.38

About

Join Reflections for a two-hour immersion into sound, light and space with ambient music legend Steve Roach. We’ll celebrate the 40th anniversary of his landmark album Structures From Silence, a timeless masterpiece of emotional depth and texture, paired w...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Reflections.

Lineup

Steve Roach

Venue

Seattle First Baptist

1111 Harvard Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98122, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

