ScreenDance Miami 10th Anniversary Celebration

Miami Beach Bandshell
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ArtMiami
From Free
About

Join Miami Light Project for ScreenDance Miami Festival 2024, an international dance on film festival featuring choreographers and directors who are working with emerging and new concepts with movement and dance on film and dance on camera. Awarded Best Fe...

All ages
Presented by Miami Light Project
$
You can get a refund if:
  This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open 6:00 pm

