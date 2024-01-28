Top track

Hi Times Band - Just Dubbing

Channel One Sound System

Village Underground
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The legendary Channel One Sound System will be kicking off the year with a night of steppas n roots reggae on 28th January at Village Underground to kick off their UK Spring tour.

Presented by Free From Sleep.

Lineup

Channel One Sound System

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

