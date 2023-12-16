Top track

Cream w/ Vannelli Bros & Brodos

SUPERLOVE
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Esplora l'eclettico mondo di Cream al Superlove Club, dove la fusione di funky disco, performance di musicisti dal vivo e live painting crea un'atmosfera unica. Lasciati trasportare dai DJ set coinvolgenti dei Vannelli Bros e Brodos. Un'esperienza irresist...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Gidal Group SRL.
Lineup

Vannelli Bros

Venue

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

