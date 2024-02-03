DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

She Speaks in Tongues performs PJ Harvey's To Bring You My Love

recordBar
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SATURDAY

FEBRUARY 3

@recordbar

She Speaks in Tongues submits a performance of PJ Harvey's To Bring You My Love

Arranged by and performed with

Cody Wyoming

@teddy.jack.eddy

J Howell

@el_reclusa

Justin Muschinske

Matt Richey

Katie Gilchrist

@ktg...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

