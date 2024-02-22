Top track

Manga Saint Hilare - Exercise

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Manga Saint Hilare: Everything Is Under Control Tour

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Manga Saint Hilare - Exercise
Got a code?

About

Grime OG Manga Saint Hilare heads to Hootananny for the LDN show of his Everything Is Under Control Tour..🚨

His musical history is well documented. He played a part in Grime’s development as a member of pioneering crew Roll Deep, a group with which he ea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Lineup

Manga Saint Hilare, Queenie

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.